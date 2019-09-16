Nigerian musician, Folarin Falana, popularly known as Falz, is the only Nigerian rapper on the 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards nominee list.

The 28-year-old rapper was nominated in a new category, Best International Flow.

BET launched the category to honour artists from around the world.

The rapper will be contending with artistes from Africa, Europe and Canada will compete in the new category.

They are Canadian singer-songwriter Tory Lanez; hip-hop/grime star Ghetts and rapper-singer Little Simz from the U.K.; hip-hop artist Sarkodie from Ghana; South African rapper, songwriter and producer Nasty C; and French rapper Kalash.

The award will be presented on-stage during the live broadcast.

BET began recognising international acts at the BET Awards nearly 10 years ago.

More than 100 artists have been nominated across all regions and categories to date. Davido won the 2018 best international artist honor.

Meanwhile, this year’s nominees list, which was released by Billboard, sees Cardi B leading the pack with 10 nominations.

She was nominated in MVP of the Year, hot ticket performer, hustler of the year, best collab, single of the year, made-you-look award, and two nods for the best hip-hop video, & sweet 16 categories.

Following closely are DJ Khaled, Travis Scott, and J.Cole with an astonishing eight nominations each.

Drake, who led the 2018 nominations, falls to third most nominations this year with 7 nods.

The 2019 BET Hip Hop Awards will air Tuesday (Oct. 8) at 8 pm EST on BET internationally and BET Africa on October 9.

Check out the full list of the nominees below

Best Hip-Hop Video

21 Savage – “A Lot” Feat. J. Cole

Cardi B – “Money”

City Girls – “Twerk” Feat. Cardi B

DaBaby – “Suge”

Meek Mill – “Going Bad” Feat. Drake

Travis Scott – “Sicko Mode” Feat. Drake

Hot Ticket Performer

Cardi B

DaBaby

Drake

Megan Thee Stallion

The Carters

Travis Scott

Album of the Year

Travis Scott – Astroworld

Meek Mill – Championships

Lizzo – Cuz I Love You

DJ Khaled – Father of Asahd

Tyler, The Creator – Igor

Dreamville – Revenge of the Dreamers 3

Video Director of the Year

Benny Boom

Bruno Mars, Florent Dechard

Calmatic

Dave Meyers

Eif Rivera

Travis Scott

Lyricist of the Year

2 Chainz

Drake

J. Cole

Meek Mill

Nipsey Hussle

YBN Cordae

MVP of the Year

Cardi B

DJ Khaled

Drake

J. Cole

Megan Thee Stallion

Nipsey Hussle

Producer of the Year

DJ Khaled

London On Da track

Metro Boomin’

Mustard

Swizz Beatz

Tay Keith

Best Collab, Duo or Group

21 Savage Feat. J. Cole – “A Lot”

Cardi B & Bruno Mars – “Please Me

DJ Khaled Feat. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend – “Higher”

Lil Baby & Gunna – “Drip Too Hard”

Lil Nas X Feat. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)”

Travis Scott Feat. Drake – “Sicko Mode”

Single of the Year

“Act Up” – Produced by EarlThePearll (City Girls)

“Big Ole Freak” – Produced by LilJuMadeDaBeat (Megan Thee Stallion)

“Money” – Produced by J. White Did It (Cardi B)

“Old Town Road (Remix)” – Produced by YoungKio (Lil Nas X Feat. Billy Ray Cyrus)

“Sicko Mode” – Produced by Rogét Chahayed, CuBeatz, OZ, Hit-Boy & Tay Keith (Travis Scott Feat. Drake)

“Suge” – Produced by Pooh Beatz & JetsonMade (DaBaby)

Best New Hip-Hop Artist

Blueface

DaBaby

Lil Nas X

Megan Thee Stallion

Roddy Ricch

YBN Cordae

Best Mixtape

Jack Harlow – Loose

Kevin Gates – Luca Brasi 3

Megan Thee Stallion – Fever

Roddy Ricch – Feed Tha Streets II

Wiz Khalifa & Curren$y – 2009

YBN Almighty Jay, YBN Cordae & YBN Nahmir – YBN: The Mixtape

Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse

21 Savage – “Wish Wish” ( DJ Khaled Feat. Cardi B & 21 Savage)

Cardi B – “Clout” (Offset Feat. Cardi B)

Cardi B – “Twerk” (City Girls Feat. Cardi B)

J. Cole – “A Lot” (21 Savage Feat. J Cole)

Rick Ross – “Money in the Grave” (Drake Feat. Rick Ross)

Rick Ross – “What’s Free” (Meek Mill Feat.Jay-Z & Rick Ross)

Impact Track

21 Savage – “A Lot” Feat. J. Cole

DJ Khaled – “Higher” Feat. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend

J. Cole – “Middle Child”

Kap G – “A Day Without a Mexican”

Lizzo – “Tempo” Feat. Missy Elliott

Youngboy Never Broke Again – “I Am Who They Say I Am” Feat. Quando Rondo & Kevin Gates

DJ of the Year

Chase B

DJ Drama

DJ Envy

DJ Esco

DJ Khaled

Mustard

Made-You-Look Award (Best Hip-Hop Style)

Cardi B

DJ Khaled

French Montana

Meek Mill

Rick Ross

Travis Scott

Best Hip-Hop Online Site/App

All Hip-Hop

Complex

HotNewHipHop

The Shade Room

WorldStar

XXL

Hustler of the Year

Cardi B

DJ Khaled

Jay-Z

Nipsey Hussle

Rick Ross

Travis Scott

Best International Flow

Falz (Nigeria)

Ghetts (U.K.)

Kalash (France)

Lil Simz (U.K.)

Nasty C (South Africa)

Sarkodie (Ghana)

Tory Lanez (Canada)