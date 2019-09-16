Mashudu Netsianda, Senior Reporter

POLICE have launched investigations into the alleged abduction of the acting president of the Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors’ Association (ZHDA), Dr Peter Magombeyi by three unidentified armed men in Harare’s Budiriro suburb on Saturday night.

In a statement yesterday, National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said they received a report from an informant yesterday morning. “The Zimbabwe Republic Police is investigating a report received from an informant that the acting president of the Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors’ Association (ZHDA), Dr Peter Magombeyi, was on last (Saturday) night abducted by three armed unidentified men in Budiriro Suburb, Harare. The report was made at 10.20AM this (yesterday) morning,” he said,

Asst Comm Nyathi said while they were seized with the matter, they have however, noted that there was a possibility that the alleged abductions could be for political expedience.

He said they could not rule out the possibility of a third force behind the alleged abductions aimed at tarnishing the image of the country.

“We have noted with concern that previously there were a number of alleged abductions ahead of the Sadc Summit recently held in Dar-es-Salaam, Tanzania. The possibility of a third force being involved in the alleged abductions for political expedience and to sustain the human rights abuse narrative ahead of the forthcoming United Nations General Assembly cannot be ruled out,” he said.

Asst Comm Nyathi expressed concern over the constant abuse of social media and warned that those who peddle falsehoods through social media would face the wrath of the law.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police further notes the continued abuse of social media to propagate falsehoods including the unconfirmed reports of abductions with a view of tarnishing the image of the country and in the process compromise the security and safety of Zimbabweans. The above notwithstanding, the police assures members of the public that a team is investigating the report which has been made by a ZHDA representative,” said the police spokesperson.

Yesterday morning, social media was awash with messages on what could have happened to Dr Magombeyi on the night in question.

Asst Com Nyathi urged members of the public with relevant information to contact any nearest Police Station or the National Complaints Desk in Harare on (0242) 703 631 or on their WhatsApp platform number 0712 800 197 or alternatively the Harare Operations telephone number (0242) 748 836.

The Government is concerned about reports of alleged abductions and torture of citizens by unknown assailants and is looking into the cases to ensure all citizens are treated with dignity and respect.

In a statement last month, the Secretary for Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Mr Nick Mangwana said since the emergence of the Second Republic, there has been a force comprising discharged and disgruntled former members of the old establishment who have shown determination to impair President Mnangagwa’s image and attract international outrage.

He said there were some traits that indicated that there could be a third force in the abductions of citizens that were keen to tarnish the image of the President and Government.

The latest development comes barely a month after Samantha “Gonyeti” Kureya, an artiste-cum-comedienne at Bus Stop TV reported a case of kidnapping and assault allegedly by unknown masked men.

The entertainer alleged that she was dragged from home half-naked before her abductors forced her to strip naked and roll in a sewerage pond before forcing her to drink the sewage. — @mashnets