Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

AUTHORITIES in Matabeleland South should conduct thorough research to inform a sound economic blue-print that will lure investors to the province in line with Government’s devolution model, Bulawayo-based economist, Mr Dumisani Sibanda, has said.

In an interview he said the province has vast economic and investment opportunities that have not been exploited. In most cases some good ideas have folded because of lack of proper planning, said Mr Sibanda.

“We have, along with other business minds, met with the provincial leaders and we emphasised to them that they need to research and proper planning for the province to realise its economic development potential,” he said.

“There are known economic drivers in this province, which include agriculture, livestock production, mining, tourism and culture, transport and logistics, horticulture, natural resources, customs and forwarding, manufacturing and packing and car rental among others.

“These may boost the economic aided with proper research on market and policies. We need to have a provincial committee with clear cut responsibilities on resource mobilisation, investment promotion and policy implementation.”

Mr Sibanda said provincial economies differ hence it was important for communities to know the resource base around them and how they can make use of them to turn around their lives.

He said livestock production and mining, for instance, were the major economic drivers for the province.

“We have a situation where most people have livestock but we haven’t created the market for goats, sheep or cattle. Locally, these have the market and even in the region. Such resources can only bear fruit if people are organised and capacitated. For instance, we may have small consortiums dealing especially with specified products,” he said.

“In some instances if we see that an area’s strength is on goats, like Beitbridge district, let’s help those people to actively participate in this economic cluster and empower them with skills and resources for processing.”

Mr Sibanda said Matabeleland South authorities should take advantage of Beitbridge’s proximity to South Africa, an economic giant in Sadc and Africa to create a dry port in the area. The dry port, he said, would promote trade facilitation, at the same time generating the much needed revenue for infrastructure development and creating employment.

“We also need to look at crafting policies to do with operational regulations, taxation and beneficiation that attract those automobile dealers to come and set shop here considering that Zimbabwe is the major consumer of those vehicles. The revenue we are spending in South Africa may turn around fortunes for Beitbridge Border Post,” he said.

“The climate in most parts of the province is ideal for crop husbandry projects supported by irrigation. Considering the abundance of water bodies and underground water, the province should be turned into a greenbelt. This will improve food nutrition at household, community, provincial and national level.”