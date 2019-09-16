Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

FC PLATINUM’S 1-0 advantage over UD Songo of Mozambique in the Caf Champions League first round tie at Barbourfields Stadium on Saturday was the perfect start interim coach Lizwe Sweswe wanted two days after taking over from Norman Mapeza, who quit unexpectedly.

Never Tigere’s first-half goal gave the Zimbabwe champions a slender advantage to protect in Mozambique next weekend.

Despite their loss, UD Songo put up a solid performance, which should sound warning bells to the FC Platinum camp. The visitors enjoyed the lion’s share of possession and with a bit of luck they could have scored an away goal in the second half.

Sweswe said he was confident that his team could protect the lead and qualify for the next round.

“I think 1-0 is a win, we cannot expect to win by more than two or three goals to such a team like UD Songo. They are the champions of Mozambique and they have made it this far in the competition and I am satisfied with our win,” said Sweswe.

“I think what was important is to see how they play and the fact that we scored a goal gives us an advantage in the second leg. What we realised is that they are good at passing the ball, but they are not good in the final third, so we have to go and sit down see how to play in Mozambique. Our target is to reach the mini-league.”

Sweswe has a lot of work to do considering that the champions have had a difficult season due to player movements.FC Platinum lost the defensive pair of twins Kevin and Elvis Moyo, who joined South African side Chippa United, central midfielder Farai Madanhanga, who was snapped up by Bidvest Wits of South Africa, winger Ali Sadiki, who found a home in Zambia, and utility player, Godknows Murwira, who rejoined Dynamos.

Reigning Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Soccer Star of the Year Rodwell Chinyengetere returned to FC Platinum colours in the Champions League, but looked a bit off pace. — @innocentskizoe