Leonard Ncube in Victoria Falls

A DANCEHALL bash featuring the genre’s artistes from Victoria Falls and Hwange is on the cards.

The fiesta is being organised for September 28 in support of one of the artistes, Ray Pervaton Karipache who will be launching his fourth album. The venue will be Comfort Pub and Grill in Victoria Falls.

Performing on the day will be DJ AceCCater, DJ Ras Boom, Church Men, Risto Vibes, DJ Vex, Holy Kid, DJ Divari and Queen Tanyie. Ras Caleb will be the only Harare act.

Over the years, artistes from the resort town have served as stage warmers for their Bulawayo and Harare counterparts and this will be their chance to prove their worth.

Karipache, who is a Breeze FM radio presenter said preparations for the show are at an advanced stage.

“We want this to be a family event so the show will begin at 11AM and continue into the night after the children leave. I’ll also be launching my fourth album titled Super Story on the day,” said Karipache.

He said the show is an opportunity for Victoria Falls and Hwange artistes to endear themselves to fans.

“This is the first time we’re having such a show in Matabeleland North where we have only the province’s artistes perform. We want to plant such a culture here so we support each other.

“We’ve been complaining that fans don’t support us. But in order for them to do so, we have to start by assuring them they can get something from us. So we’re urging all music lovers to come through and see what we can offer as a united force.”

Karipache started recording music in 2006. Then he was into Hip Hop, RnB and reggae. He ventured into dancehall after being inspired by a Kenyan DJ. His other albums are Victoria Falls Mafias, Tazvivhara and Good Over Evil. – @ncubeleon