Business Reporter

FINANCIAL services firm, Access Finance, has introduced new retail partners as it spreads its footprint across the country.

In a statement, the bureaux de change operator said in addition to its branches, its customers can now access services at its new selected retail partners’ outlets.

The new retail partners are Delta, Electrosales, Farmvet, Gain Cash& Carry, Irvines and Zimnat branches.

“Members of the public can access tuition payment, air ticket payment and DStv payment services. Customers can also enjoy access to forex through the business and holiday travel allowance services as well as the bureau de change,” said the company.

“Demand for bureau de change and forex payment services has steadily grown over recent months, and Access Finance continues to play its part to broaden formal channels for foreign exchange.”

Access Finance managing director, Mr Raymond Chigogwana, said the business was committed to reaching customers across the country.

“We are pleased to be growing a network of strong partnerships that will empower customers across the nation to access our services,” he said.

“Our market is transitioning into an era of safe and secure transacting and we will continue to do our part as we grow, to bring inclusive transacting to customers across Zimbabwe.”

In recent months, Access Finance has unveiled a range of services that enable customers to access forex and make payments through their Harare, Bulawayo and Victoria Falls branches.