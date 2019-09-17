Langalakhe Mabena

SOUTH Africa-based Afro-Jazz sensation Bothwell “Bekezela” Nkomo has bounced back with a single titled Khumbul’ ekhaya where he unpacks the hardships he faced in Johannesburg.

The City of Gold is not a place for the faint hearted. Determination and always remembering what got one to the city in the first place, is always the inspiration that motivates many long lost Zimbabweans to keep soldiering on.

However, it seems Mzansi, which many say is the “promised land” flowing with milk and honey and where dreams come true, has disappointed Bekezela and he misses home, koBulawayo.

On his latest composition, Bekezela questions a lot of things including what would happen to him if he returned home. Would his music receive the love and appreciation in his mother city, the way the South Africans support him?

“Khumbul’ ekhaya is one of the singles I wrote from the heart and personal experience. I left Bulawayo for greener pastures, but the pastures are no longer green anymore. It takes hard work for one to survive in Jozi.

“Even we artistes don’t just pick up money from the streets the way people assume, so in the song, I ask myself ‘will it be good to work at home and will I get support from the fans and from different musical organisations like the ones South Africa is giving me?” said Bekezela.

When he crossed the Limpopo in 2008, behold, a wave deadly xenophobia violence in that country’s history welcomed a man who had just arrived in Jozi and trying to make ends meet by “skanking” a guitar.

After the series of xenophobia attacks resuming in that country recently, the Siyashadisa hit-maker encouraged Africans to unite and help each other in building and strengthening the African economy to benefit everyone.

“I stand against xenophobia because it destroys ubuntu among Africans. It’s better to help a brother if he’s in need than to attack or kill him,” he said.