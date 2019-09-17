Eddie Chikamhi, Harare Bureau

JUST last month they were colleagues but tomorrow Lloyd Chitembwe and Darlington Dodo will seat on opposite sides when Harare City and Caps United clash in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at Rufaro.

Chitembwe left the Green Machine exactly a month ago and took Nelson Matongorere and Fungai Kwashi to his new base.

“It depends which angle you take it from but, personally, I think it brings happy emotions in the sense that it’s one club that I have managed to achieve so much with,’’ said Chitembwe.

“It’s also one club that gave me the opportunity and the platform to showcase what I am capable of, in both facets of the game, that is as a player and coach.

‘’It has given me so much, I am very grateful to the club.

“We had some special moments with those players and the fans as well. I respect them so much, they are probably the reason why I have come this far in my career.

‘’But, all the same, I think I have a duty.

“It’s a special responsibility that I carry now as Harare City coach and I am looking forward to it. If anything, I am very appreciative of the club. They have shown so much appreciation of my work and so far so good.’’

Chitembwe says he is happy with the quality of players at his new club.

“I personally believe we have a very good group of players. They are special in that they are coachable. I think the sky is the limit,’’ he said.

“We would want to try and achieve what we set our sights on, especially this season, which is, obviously, to try and avoid the drop and I certainly believe that can be attained.

“For me, the most important issue is to go out there and play with the sense of responsibility that we have always wanted to have.

“The idea is to make sure that we play with our targets in mind. That is what it is all about.

‘’It’s not about what people think of me. At the end of the day I have made a decision and I have moved on. So, it’s important for me to concentrate on my job.’’

Veteran defender Marshal Machazane misses the match after he was granted leave to travel to South Africa to attend to family business. Striker Ishmael Wadi, who was shown a red card in the last match against Black Rhinos, will not be available for selection because of suspension.

Former Caps United midfielder Moses Muchenje is also not able to face his former team after accumulating three yellow cards.