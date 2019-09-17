Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

TALEN Vision FC took their Southern Region Division One Soccer League unbeaten run to 20 games and opened a four-point lead over second-placed Bulawayo City after beating Mainline 3-0 at Dingumuzi Stadium in Plumtree on Saturday.

A brace by veteran striker, Obidiah Tarumbwa and a strike by Adonis Nyoni moved Vision closer to their Premiership dream.

Vision are now on 46 points from 20 games, while former Premiership side City, who were held by lowly Toronto to a 1-1 draw, are on 42 points with a game in hand.

The “Golden Boys” as Vision are known, aptly summed up their incredible 20-match unbeaten run with this statement on their official Facebook page. “One fixture at a time, we continue to take whatever comes our way positively as we consolidate our dreams with good results.”

Vision are eight games away from realising their dream, but have to face City in what could be the championship decider if the municipal side can win its game in hand to close the gap to a point by the time they face off.

It seems the arrival of veteran forward Tarumbwa from Chicken Inn during the mid-season break was the real deal for Vision, as they continue to take control of their destiny.

Vision also seem unfazed by reports of alleged match-fixing, which is viewed by club management as a move to tarnish their image and distract them from the title race.

Meanwhile, perennial campaigners ZPC Hwange lost grip in the championship race after suffering a 2-1 defeat to Ajax Hotspurs. The result left ZPC Hwange 10 points adrift of Vision going into the last eight games.

Results

Saturday: Mainline 0-3 Talen Vision, Ajax 2-1 ZPC Hwange, Binga Pirates 0-0 Arenel Movers, Bosso 90 1-1 Makomo, Indlovu Iyanyathela 1-0 CIWU, Motomoto 1-1 Mosi Rovers, Toronto 0-0 Bulawayo City, Casmyn (BYE)

– ZililoR