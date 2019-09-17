Ronald Mashinga, Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN junior swimmer, Donata Katai, won two gold medals at the CANA Junior African Swimming Championships in Tunisia.

Katai won her first gold medal on Thursday, setting a new personal best after clocking 1 minute 04.63 seconds in the 100m backstroke. Her previous best was 1 minute 05.60 seconds.

She won ahead of South African Hannah Pearse, who claimed silver in 1 minute 05.41 seconds, while Egyptian Logain Diaaedine got bronze in 1 minute 06.38 seconds.

Katai also won the 50m backstroke on Sunday in a time of 30.37 seconds, while Pearse claimed silver in 30.96 seconds and Farah Amr from Egypt got bronze in 30.98 seconds.

The talented young swimmer continues to raise the Zimbabwe flag high after she recently broke the two-decade record set by former ace swimmer Kirsty Coventry, who is now the Sport, Arts and Recreation Minister Kirsty Coventry, who swam a time of 1 minute 06.90 seconds in 1998.

Katai broke the record in the South African Junior championships in March, clocking 1 minute 05.60 seconds. She was the only Zimbabwean swimmer to win medals for the country at the tourney. Zimbabwe was also represented by Tanatsirwa Chitsurura, Cory Werrett, and Paul Mwipikeni.

Mwipikeni broke the Zimbabwean record for the 100m Butterfly that was held by Tich Malaya (1 minute 05.24 seconds) to set a new one of 1 minute 04.74 seconds.