Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

Gwanda artiste, Master Zhoe is ready to launch his album and has called on Zimdancehall artiste, Bazooka, to grace the launch next Friday.

The launch of his third, five-track album titled Ngingene will be at Phoenix Pub and Grill in Gwanda.

Master Zhoe who has been playing around with different genres said the forthcoming album which was produced by X Studios’ DJ Drumz has house tracks only as he wants it to appeal to people in Gwanda.

“I’m ready to launch my third album in my Gwanda home town. The album is different from the past two which have been a fusion of house, jazz, maskandi and sungura. This one has house tracks only because of the genre’s popularity in Gwanda,” he said.

He said with this album, he is hoping to make a breakthrough in the industry.

To also help him launch the album, Master Zhoe has invited other up-and-coming artistes in order for them to make names for themselves in the cut-throat industry.

“Also performing alongside me will be Zhezhingtons, GDA Fire, Cutie, Sphiwoe and Skollar Boy, artistes who’re all talented and could do with a push. On the decks will be DJ Jaziri,” he said.

The artiste who has had his past music videos shot by award-winning videographer Andy Cutta recently shared the stage with sungura legend Alick Macheso and Madlela Skhobokhobo.

“I call upon the people of Gwanda and its environs to come in their numbers and celebrate with me as I unveil my new offering,” Master Zhoe said. — @mthabisi_mthire