Showbiz Reporter

THE Bulawayo arts fraternity came out in numbers to celebrate Sungura Masters’ 10 years in the music industry at Entumbane Hall on Saturday.

To show their creativity and zeal for promoting youthful groups, the celebrations saw up-and-coming talented quintuplet dancers, Slow Poison, perform.

The group won the hearts of many with their top-drawer performance and was accorded the chance of performing twice.

Award-winning poet Desire “Moyoxide” Moyo also gave attendees good comic poetry and a biography of the group that views itself as the best sungura dance group in the country.

With the hall a full house at around 9pm, Sungura Masters took to the stage with Winky D’s song Mudhara Vauya.

They showcased their famous Borrowdale Dance at breakneck speed and the crowd could not resist standing up and cheering them on.

At the end of their set, the sungura dance kingpins were presented with an honourary award by fellow colleagues as encouragement to continue with the good work.

The award was presented by Iyasa director Nkululeko Sibanda, Khaya Arts founder Future Dube, Madlela Skhobokhobo and Mzoe 7, among other artistes.

Sungura Masters leader, Masotsha Ndlovu, said they were humbled as a group by the attendance and reception they got, even throughout their career.

“We were not expecting such large numbers to come for the celebrations and as a group, we’re humbled to see that we’re still being supported by the people who made us what we are today,” said Ndlovu. — @mthabisi_mthire/@waynescas