Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE draw for this year’s edition of the Townshend and Butcher Annual Soccer Tournament will take place tomorrow, with 16 teams set to go into the hat for the country’s oldest football tournament.

Social soccer teams affiliated to the Zifa Bulawayo Province Area Zones will feature in this year’s edition of the competition.

Leagues under the jurisdiction of Bulawayo Area Zones are Bafa, Bulawayo Social Soccer League, Bulawayo Christian League, Ntabazinduna Amateur Football League (Ntafa), Golden Oldies Social League and Wololani Football league.

Previously, only teams in the Bulawayo Amateur Football Association (Bafa) took part in the competition, but this year teams outside Bafa will also have a shot at silverware.

According to Zifa Southern Regions Area Zones chairman, Charles Chunda, 16 teams will go into the hat for the tournament draw.

“The draw is on tomorrow at Townshend and Butcher shop. Come Sunday, the action will get underway,” said Chunda.

“We are going to have 10 teams from Bafa with the other six coming from the other three affiliate leagues.

“Those from outside Bulawayo will have to travel for the games as all matches will be played here next weekend after the draw that will be held on Wednesday,” he said.

Willowgate and Hilltop are the two teams from Ntafa that will be part of the draw, while the Christian League has contributed Flying Stars and Victory Fellowship, with Lochard and Sondelani from Wololani also taking part in the contest.

The top 10 teams from Bafa that will also go into the hat for the draw include Rebels, Safeguard, Unity Village, NGA, Mpilo United, Mat High City, United, Lobels, Joker and Anolle Castings.

The tournament also marks the 62nd year partnership between Bafa and Townshend and Butcher.

Chunda said they were looking forward to the tournament. – @innocentskizoe