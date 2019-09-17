Zimbabwe and Belarus have signed deals worth US$350 million, which are set to transform Zimbabwe into the region’s transport and logistical hub.

Two agreements were signed this Tuesday, with six more yet to be finalised.

After witnessing the signing ceremony, President Emmerson Mnangagwa said the agreements have cemented relations between the two countries.

“This has concretised relations between the two countries. I am happy with these agreements in all the sectors,” said President Mnangagwa.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Retired Lieutenant General Dr Sibusiso Moyo said the Belarusians will bring the equipment as well as the appropriate technology for the speedy implementation of the projects.

“The two agreements have been signed and the Belarusians are ready to commence work,” said Dr Moyo.

Belarusian Chief of Presidential Affairs, General Colonel Victor Sheiman said Belarus is ready to work with Zimbabwe in all sectors of the economy that include agriculture, mining, power, construction and transport.

General Colonel Sheiman’s visit follows President Mnangagwa’s trip to Belarus in January this year where he held meetings with his Belarus counterpart, President Alexander Lukashenko, to discuss investment opportunities available in Zimbabwe.