The past 10 years wouldn’t have been possible without you. Thank you!.

You all know that you can’t send a message without saving someone’s number. The only exception is when the number has been sent to you via WhatsApp, that’s the only scenario you can send a message to an unsaved number. Luckily they are a couple of hacks one can use to send messages on WhatsApp to unsaved numbers

Method 1 – Using WhatsApp’s wa.me links

This method needs no introduction as I explained how it works several days ago. But, anyway for first time readers here’s how to use the links to send a WhatsApp message to a number you haven’t saved.

All you have to do is log on to https://wa.me/PhoneNumberHere. Enter the phone number right where it is required in URL and make sure that you have entered the country and region code along with it, but without any + or – or () or 00. For example, if you are looking to send a message to the number +263719696102 in the Zimbabwe, you will have to enter the URL in the following way: https://wa.me/ 263719696102.

Click “Enter” and the web page will show a big green Message icon and you can start your chat by just tapping onto it.

Method 2 – Use an app

If you think that the method listed above is too much to ask, then there is a Click to chat app on Google Play Store that is more user-friendly. After installing the app, you just have to enter the phone number and tap a button to proceed towards a new created chat. You can download Click to chat app by following this link.

The good thing about the app is that it has no ads and require no permissions at all. But using third-party apps can be a sign of privacy and safety risk for some security-savvy users.