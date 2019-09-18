Back in May, we sat with Housing Hub founder Marvellous Nyongoro who’s startup is hard at work solving the issue of accommodation for university students across the country.

Due to his work with the Housing Hub, Marvellous has made it to the 2019 MasterCard Foundation and African Leadership Academy Top 20 List for Youngest Entrepreneurs in Africa aka The Anzisha Prize.

The Anzisha program is a partnership between African Leadership Academy and Mastercard Foundation that seeks to “fundamentally and significantly increase the number of job generative entrepreneurs in Africa.”

We believe that a key to doing so is to test, implement and then share models for identifying, training and connecting high potential, very young entrepreneurs (15 to 22 year olds) so that many more organisations have better collective success in creating a pipeline of entrepreneurs with the capabilities for scale. Anzisha website

Mr Nyongoro fits the “job generative entrepreneur” bill as the Housing Hub has been paying agents who sign up students for accommodation.

If you know Marvelous personally or you’ve used the Housing Hub you can share your experience of his service by going to his Anzisha listing and clicking on the “write a story about this entrepreneur” button.

The finalists will travel to South Africa for a week long bootcamp. They will also receive US$7500 covering services and expenses. On top of this each finalist gets US$2500.

Finally there’ll be a pitching competition and if Marvelous wins this he walks away with $25 000 whilst a second or third place finish will see him walk away with $15 000 or $12 500 respectively. We obviously hope Marvelous walks away with the grand prize.