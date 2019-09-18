Wayne Chiridza, Showbiz Reporter

Five days before the Intwasa Arts Festival koBulawayo begins, event organisers have unveiled the programme and it will be six days of non-stop action.

Numerous activities, some free, have been lined up ranging from artistes’ workshops, theatre, dance, comedy, poetry and music shows.

The festival will kick off on Tuesday with two events, a workshop on Arts Reporting Reviewing and a 100 Girls/Voices Poetry event where girls will showcase and compete against each other. The day will end with the official opening show which has been themed “Africa Rituals”. It will feature performances from a cast of artistes including Bolamba Arts and Ezimnyama Dance Ensemble at the Bulawayo Theatre.

Day two will open with another workshop on Digital Marketing at the National Gallery from 10AM. A Sweet Opium event will follow at Bulawayo Theatre from 2pm and will feature performances from school kids. Music lovers on the other hand, will be treated to a music concert in Cowdray Park which will feature various artistes.

For poetry lovers, there will be an Amazwi, Imizwilili leSginci poetry show at the National Gallery which will feature Izwi Dewe and Sinkende among others from 6pm. To close the day, there will be a There is a Field play at the Bulawayo Theatre from 7pm.

The third day will start off with a short story workshop conducted by Philani Nyoni and Mgcini Nyoni at the National Gallery’s lecture theatre. During the same time, there will be an Arts and Culture Teachers’ platform with Dr Sibanda from Lupane State University and Jason Mphepho at Eveline Girls High.

In the evening, there will be two plays at the Bulawayo Theatre, one by Sunduza Dance Company titled Adventures of Robert Moffat and The Storm by Jason Mphepho from 7.30pm. The highlight of the day for the comedy lovers will be the Borderline Insanity comedy show featuring MaForty and King Nyandoro among others at Hope Centre.

The fourth day’s main highlight is the Night of Big Comedy which will feature South Africa’s Trevor Gumbi and Khanyisa Bhunu. The Umceco show with Nkosi Nkomo will also take place at 4pm at the National Gallery car park.

Music lovers will be treated to the Bayethe Bulawayo concert which will feature the Best of Bulawayo Music at the Large City Hall from 8pm.

The fifth day, which is the festival’s women’s day will be packed with events for and from women. It will start off with the continuation of the 100 Girls/Voices poetry competition at the National Gallery from 10am and proceed with women writings and public readings; Women, Wine and Words and Vagina Monologues among others. The day will end with the Battle of the DJs which will pit Bulawayo’s top DJs at the City Hall Car Park from 10pm till late.

The festival which usually ends on Saturday will continue on Sunday with an Intwasa Poetry Slam from 11am. The African Rituals event will be held from 3pm featuring Bolamba Arts and Ezimnyama. The last event of the festival will be a play, A Sweet Opium, written by Grace Maguri at the Bulawayo Theatre from 6pm. — @waynecas