Ronald Mashinga, Sports Reporter

MO15 Rugby Academy will conduct training sessions for aspiring young players at Petra Junior School in Bulawayo every week.

The training is open to girls and boys from different schools between the ages of nine and 16 years.

They will be taught basic skills that allow them to express themselves in the game and also give them confidence to play rugby.

Former Zimbabwe national team rugby captain Cleopas Makotose and other highly rated local coaches will conduct the training sessions.

“The most important thing in this programme focus on each child as an individual. So slowly but surely, we are working to improve the environment for the kids and allow them to perform to the best of their ability,” Makotose said.

MO15 Rugby Academy is designed to teach basic skills that will allow a child to express their full potential through rugby. The children receive excellent care and guidance in a safe school environment.

After today, training sessions will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5.30pm to 6.30pm until the end of the term.