Kanvee Adams, one of Liberia’s most celebrated Gospel recording artists, has gained admission into the nomination list of three categories for the 2019 All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA).

Adams is on the list of females comprising other great African musicians, including Afrie of Uganda, Judy Stevens of Kenya, Kelly Khumalo of South Africa and Nabila of Cameroon.

Others nominated include Nada Azhari of Morocco, Ntokozo Mbanbo, South Africa Olivia Ambani, Kenya and Teni of Nigeria.

South Africa’s prolific rapper and producer, Nasty C; African music definitive artiste, Davido; Nigeria’s contemporary music talent, Burna Boy; and Northern Africa’s brilliant showman, Tamer Hosny have also scored high nominations on the 6th AFRIMA Continental Nominees’ list that has been released by the International Committee of the All Africa Music Awards, AFRIMA on Sunday, August 25, 2019.

Kanvee Adams is noted for a couple of her soul touching tracks, including “Mama I thank God for you” and “Liberia on the rise.”

In her “Mama I thank God for you” track, Adams demonstrates what every child, regardless of age and fame, needs to do in order to appreciate his or her mother for the roles she plays or has played in the life of the child when he or she was unable to make anything count at some time.

She rallied the conscientious minds of people towards letting go the bigotry and align themselves with their true origins, no matter how filthy and unwelcoming they may be.

Kanvee, as she is commonly called by most of her followers, is headed to win three of the awards, including Best female artiste in western Africa, song writer of the year in Africa and best female artiste, duo or group in African for inspirational music.

She is the only Liberian musical artist who has been nominated for the AFRIMA.

More interestingly, having established herself as a Gospel Music Artist with repute in her home country, Mrs. DAAR Musice Global, a Nigerian music production, sales company and advisement company, has signed Adams.

She is currently trading her talent there in celebrated colors.

The African Union Commission (AUC) and the International Committee of All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) recently announced that the 6th annual edition tagged ‘Feel Africa’ will be hosted in Lagos, Nigeria with support from the Ministry of Information and Culture, Nigeria and the Government of Lagos State from November 20 to 23, 2019.

‘Feel Africa’, an initiative aimed at promoting the African essence through its music and culture, while promoting African Unity and a border-less continent is in the bid to change the widely spread negatives about Africa.

AFRIMA’s aim is to exploit the uniqueness in the African spirit, passion and creativity to bring an end to issues hindering the unity, peaceful co-existence and economic growth of the continent.

Lagos State, rated as the largest music, entertainment and commercial hub in Western Africa and also renowned for its bubbly and hip lifestyle has hosted previous editions of AFRIMA from 2014 to 2017 with the support of the Ministry of Information and Culture, Nigeria.

The support of the local Government of Lagos State as AFRIMA Official Host City in 2016 and 2017 also fostered the smooth execution of the various AFRIMA events and facilitated the seamless engagement of corporate sponsorship/partnership at various facets of event planning and execution.

Angela Martins, who extended gratitude to the government of Lagos State, head of Culture, African Union (AU) Commission, said, “Nigeria playing host to the 6th AFRIMA is indicative of the beneficial relationship the country has developed with the AU and AFRIMA as we use this continental awards platform to strengthen Africa’s culture industries while also promoting the cultural identity and integration of Africans.

The Nominees’ list comprising the 26 Continental Award Categories is coming few days after the 6th AFRIMA Regional Categories comprising the Best Female and Best Male artistes within each of the five African regions were unveiled by the International Jury of AFRIMA during the World Media Conference held in Lagos, Nigeria on August 14, 2019, and broadcast live around the world on Africa Independent Television (AIT), RayPower Radio and Kennis FM in Lagos, a city that hosts over 30 million people.

The Continental categories are made up of the different genres of African music from Hip-Hop, Jazz, R’n’B, Pop and Reggae, Ragga and Dance Hall to other coveted categories, such as ‘Song of the Year,’ ‘Album of the Year,’ ‘Producer of the Year,’ and ‘Best African Collaboration.’

Over 200 songs have been nominated from a variety of artistes in the Continental and Regional categories cutting across a host of African talents and creative living on the continent and in the diaspora.

Leading the 6th AFRIMA nominations scorecard is South Africa’s Nasty C with nine nominations in the following categories; Best Male Artiste in Southern Africa, Artiste of the Year in Africa, song of the year in Africa, producer of the year in Africa, best African rapper/lyricist, best African collaboration, best artiste, duo or group in African hip-hop, songwriter of the year in Africa and best artiste, duo or group in African R’n’B and Soul.

Davido followed closely with six nominations, which include; Best male artiste in Western Africa, artiste of the year in Africa, song of the year in Africa, African Fans’ Favorite, Best Artiste, duo or group in African R’n’B and Soul, and best African collaboration for ‘Blow My Mind with Chris Brown.’

Burna Boy will be competing in five different categories which are Best male artiste in Western Africa, artiste of the year in Africa, song of the year in Africa, album of the year in Africa and best African collaboration with ‘Killin Dem’ featuring Zlatan.’

Egyptian artiste, Tamer Hosny copped four nominations in the categories of; male artiste in Northern Africa, artiste of the year in Africa, song of the year in Africa, and songwriter of the year in Africa.

Other artistes with multiple nominations include Diamond Platnumz. He accrued four nominations (best male artiste in Eastern Africa, artiste of the year in Africa, best artiste, duo or group in African pop and best African dance or choreography category), and South Africa’s seasoned producer and DJ, Prince Kaybee with five spots (artiste of the year in Africa, song of the Year in Africa, producer of the year in Africa, best artiste, duo or group in African electro, and best African collaboration with ‘Banomoya’ featuring Busiswa and TNS).

The late DJ Arafat, known for his infectious music rhythms and energetic dance has also been posthumously nominated in the best male artiste in Central Africa and best African dance or choreography categories for works he produced within the 6th AFRIMA entry submission window of August 1, 2018 – August 2, 2019.

In a release from the 6th AFRIMA final Nominees’ List, Delani Makhalima, a member of the International Jury of AFRIMA representing Southern Africa, said: “As with each year, the musicians never cease to amaze us with their incredible talent. As jurors, we are impressed with the quality of work being produced. We are confident that the nominees’ list presented this year is a true reflection of world-class African talent and each year it gets harder and harder to judge and grade the standard, as all regions on the African continent continue to surprise us by what we see and hear.”

It is encouraging to also see how the music lovers and fans are growing in record numbers to support the music. We are enthusiastic to see this wave of appreciation transcend across the border and overseas.

We would like to encourage more musicians, songwriters, and producers to keep submitting and spreading the word of AFRIMA so that we can celebrate together the progress and pinnacles of where African music is reaching,” he added.

The 2019 AFRIMA Call for Entry which opened worldwide on May 15 exceeded the 2018 submissions by 148 entries. Of the 8,157 entries submitted this year, Western Africa led the pack with 38% of the total entries followed by Southern Africa with 24 percent.

Eastern Africa, Central Africa, and Northern Africa have 20 percent, 14 percent, and 4 percent respectively.

The 13-member International Jury of AFRIMA sat in Lagos, Nigeria from Wednesday, August 7, 2019, to Tuesday, August 14 for screening, assessing, grading and selecting nominees into the 36 different Regional and Continental awarding categories of AFRIMA.

The 2019 main awards event scheduled for November 20 to November 23 will span four days and packed with activities which will include the 6th AFRIMA Welcome Soiree, the 6th Africa Music Business Summit (AMBS), the 6th AFRIMA Music Village, a Guided Tour in the Host City, the exclusive 6th AFRIMA Nominees Party and the 6th AFRIMA Main Awards ceremony.

The main awards events will be broadcast live on over 84 stations across Africa and the Diaspora including live streaming on the AFRIMA website, the AFRIMA App, the AFRIMA social media handles and other online partner platforms.

Meanwhile, public voting for the 6th AFRIMA Nominees to stand a chance to win the 23.9 Carat Gold-Plated AFRIMA trophy commenced on September 1, 2019. The platform for voting a candidate for any of the awards is www.afrima.org.

Fans and followers of African music are encouraged to access the online voting pages through the links on AFRIMA social media platforms or directly on the landing page on www.afrima.org.

According the AFRIMA’s Jury for 2019, voting closes at midnight on Friday, November 22.