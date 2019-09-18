Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

CHICKEN Inn FC coach Joey Antipas was reportedly furious at his players following Saturday’s 2-0 home defeat to Manica Diamonds, which left them in third place and two points behind leaders ZPC Kariba on the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League table.

What made Antipas lose his cool was the players’ “reluctant” approach to the game, which has previously cost Chicken Inn many possible points this season.

After watching his charges blow a golden opportunity to shoot to the top of the league table, Antipas said they will have themselves to blame if they don’t claim the championship.

The Gamecocks are tied on 38 points with defending champions FC Platinum, who have a superior goal difference after 22 matches.

ZPC Kariba, who were held to a 1-1 draw by Dynamos, have played a game more than Chicken Inn and FC Platinum.

“To be honest, we played nonsense against Manica Diamonds. We are inconsistent and this reluctant approach by the lads is really costing us points, especially at home where we should maximise.

“Look at how many points we have dropped at home this season. We have to get our act together really fast if we are to win the championship. We have the guys to win us the title, but this complacent approach isn’t good,” said Antipas.

“I want these players to get their act together and get our campaign back on track. We’re still there, but if we continue dropping points like this we will hurt ourselves. It’s a competitive league with about seven teams within the championship matrix.”

This is not the first time this season that Antipas has been furious at his team’s inconsistency.

Chicken Inn have lost three out of 11 homes games and drawn twice against Black Rhinos and Yadah. The defeats were against FC Platinum (1-0), Harare City (2-1) and Manica Diamonds (2-0). This translates to 13 points that they have lost at home.

Chicken Inn lost three away games; 1-0 to Ngezi Platinum Stars and identical 2-1 score lines against Hwange and ZPC Kariba.

Chicken Inn face troubled Highlanders in their next league game, a side that they beat 3-0 in the reverse fixture, knowing that it will not be an easy encounter since Bosso are staring at relegation.

The 2015 champions will then play host to Chapungu, who are also on a revenge mission after losing the first-leg 3-0 at home, before taking on Black Rhinos (away) and hosting championship-chasing Caps United.

Chicken Inn will then travel to Harare City, host Triangle United, visit Mushowani Stars at Trojan Mine, welcome Hwange, play against against Bulawayo Chiefs, travel to Herentals before rounding off their season with a home game against TelOne.

Table

P W D L F A GD Pts

ZPC Kariba 23 11 7 5 23 16 7 40

FC Platinum 22 11 6 5 23 11 12 39

Chicken Inn 22 11 5 6 32 16 16 38

Caps United 22 11 5 6 37 28 9 38

Black Rhinos 23 10 6 7 23 21 2 36

Dynamos 23 8 10 5 21 18 3 34

Triangle United 21 9 6 6 25 20 5 33

Ngezi Platinum 23 8 8 7 20 17 3 32

Chapungu 23 7 8 7 24 23 1 29

Manica Diamonds 22 7 8 7 22 21 1 29

Hwange 23 6 9 8 21 27 -6 27

Mushowani Stars 22 6 7 9 24 28 -4 25

Harare City 22 7 4 11 21 25 -4 25

Highlanders 22 5 10 7 13 17 -4 25

TelOne 23 4 12 7 19 24 -5 24

Herentals 22 4 11 7 17 21 -4 23

Bulawayo Chiefs 21 4 6 11 18 35 -17 18

Yadah 21 3 8 10 14 28 -14 17 — @ZililoR