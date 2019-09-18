Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

TICKETS to the debut album launch of multi-award-winning performing arts group, Bolamba, are selling like hot cakes with over 60 percent sold so far.

The Gwanda group will be launching their Papati Papati album at Nkulumane Hall in Bulawayo on Friday afternoon followed by another launch at Signature Bar and Restaurant in the evening.

Bolamba Arts director, Mthabisi Dube, said preparations for the event are going on well as fans are responding positively to the much-anticipated launch.

“We’ve sold over half our tickets as the fever for the launch grips Bulawayo. Advance tickets are now available at Signature Bar and those interested can purchase them anytime.

“This is a good sign as it shows that our dances are not only appreciated in our hometown, but even here in Bulawayo and we promise to live up to the billing,” said Dube.

At the Nkulumane launch, Eziko Theatre Productions, Ezimnyama Dance Ensemble and Botswana guest artistes Motswetla Biki, Ballakgosi International Dance Group from Selebi Phikwe and Godfrey Mmake — director of Retlare ke di Pitsi are set to grace the occasion.

In the evening, house artiste Bhadilah, rhumba musician Clement Magwaza and Macrey Super Sounds are expected to provide entertainment. — @mthabisi_mthire