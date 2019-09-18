Sports Reporter

FOUR Bulawayo athletes will represent Zimbabwe at the Southern African Christian Schools’ Sports Association (SACSSA) annual track and field championships to be held in Sasolburg, Free State province, South Africa.

Sprinter Amanda Msongelwa will compete in the girls’ Under-12 100m, 150m and long jump events, while Tate Lees will be in the boys’ Under-12 100m and long jump, with Kevin Chikwana competing in the Under-11 category.

Tayana Nombai will contest in the girls’ Under-9 events, as part of 40 athletes in the Zimbabwe squad.

The games start on Friday and end on Saturday.

Presley Mabhena, who has been training Bulawayo’s representatives, said they had prepared well for the games.

“We’re going for a big national event on the South African athletics calendar and hope our representatives will do us proud. We held qualifying competitions where these 40 athletes were selected to compete in different age groups ranging from Under-9s to Under-19s,” said Mabhena.

“The SACSSA annual track and field championships are a Christian value themed event by schools affiliated to the SACSSA organisation. The Zimbabwean delegation will be headed by Benson Chauke from Naaz (National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe) and team manager, Mrs Gray from Celebration School.”