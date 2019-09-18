Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

IT’S all to fight for when bottom of the table sides Yadah and Bulawayo Chiefs face-off in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match at the National Sports Stadium this afternoon.

Both sides are keen on finding the elusive win in an effort to elude relegation.

Yadah are at the base with 17 points from 21 games and are winless in nine games, getting only five points from a possible 27.

Yadah last registered a victory on June 15 when they stunned Chapungu 2-1.

Bulawayo Chiefs players celebrate in a match against Dynamos in this picture. Chiefs won the match 2-0

Chiefs are wary of Yadah, a side that they have never beaten in three meetings, with the best result being a 2-2 draw in Harare.

The other two meetings saw Yadah emerging 1-0 and 3-2 victors in Bulawayo.

Chiefs are on 18 points from 21 games and are targeting maximum points.

“It won’t be an easy game seeing that we’re both at the tail end and surviving relegation is both teams’ expectations.

“History doesn’t favour us against Yadah, so I think we’re comfortable with being underdogs.

“Hopefully, we will be able to get a win because time is running out and every game is important for us to secure maximum points,” said Thulani Sibanda, the Chiefs’ coach.

Chiefs’ defenders should be on the lookout for seasoned striker, Ralph Matema and slippery winger, Leeroy Mavhunga.

Fixtures

Today:

Harare City vs Caps United (Rufaro), Yadah vs Bulawayo Chiefs (National Sports Stadium)