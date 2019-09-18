Mejury Magaya, Midlands Reporter

THREE companies have expressed interest in renting the mayoral mansion from Gweru City Council.

Town Clerk, Ms Elizabeth Gwatipedza, said the property was now being evaluated before the winner of the bid is announced.

“We have received expression of interest for the mayoral mansion from three companies that want to rent the house,” she said.

Acting finance director, Mr Owen Masimba, was recently quoted saying council would engage a private partner to convert the 20-roomed mansion, which has been a white elephant, into a money spinning venture.

“As part of our planned capital projects for this year, we intend to enter into a joint venture with a potential partner to turn the mayoral mansion into an accommodation and events centre,” he said.

Mr Masimba said council had allocated $300 000 towards the renovation of the mansion. The mansion has been lying idle since the departure of former mayor, Mr Sesel Zvidzai in 2008.

Council had to abandon its proposal to allocate the mansion to Ms Gwatipedza after residents rejected the move.