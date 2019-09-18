Michael Magoronga, Showbiz Correspondent

High-riding Zimdancehall chanter, Enzo Ishall and his counterpart Killer T, left Kwekwe fans dejected after they failed to perform due to contractual disagreements with the show promoter.

The duo was part of a talent-laden cast that was billed to entertain fans at the inaugural Midlands Musical Festival held at Kwekwe Sports Club this past weekend.

The three-day event saw Baba Harare and Judgement Yard as well as Midlands artistes led by On One, Tiny Trigger and DJ Fydale take turns to entertain the crowd.

It was the failure to perform by Enzo and Killer T on Saturday evening that disturbed proceedings, leaving music lovers and the show promoter frothing.

Show organiser, Ebenezer Mafuruse had no kind words for Enzo whom he blamed for flouting the contract at the last minute, after having travelled all the way from Harare.

He said problems began after Enzo demanded more money after a roadshow, which had not been included in the contract, was conducted in the city to promote the show. The roadshow was held as there was a counter attraction in the form of Jah Prayzah who also had a show on the same day.

To the promoters’ shock, after the roadshow, Enzo demanded more money for the evening show saying he had already performed, referring to his appearance at the road show. This did not go down well with the promoter who said he was not obliged to pay more, especially considering that the artiste did not bill him for the roadshow in advance.

“Enzo came with Killer T and we paid them in advance. We even booked them in an affluent hotel in town,” narrated Mafuruse.

He said after realising Enzo was threatening to pull out, he later went to his room to try and negotiate with him and give him some money for his appearance at the road show. He was in for another rude awakening as he was met by an empty room.

“Enzo just vanished from the hotel room while we were still trying to sort out the issue,” said Mafuruse.

Contacted for comment, Enzo Ishall’s manager, Levels (real name Rodger Kadzimire) blasted Mafuruse saying he was a bogus promoter who wanted to dupe the artistes.

“After arriving in Kwekwe, he told us that we needed to do a roadshow to counter a Jah Prayzah show that was across town that same night. That was not on the contract and we asked him to pay for the show before we got on stage.

“He left saying he was going to collect the money then the next thing, he said the person with the money was nowhere to be seen. We couldn’t wait for that, we just had to leave as we could no longer trust him,” said Levels.

Mafuruse said he was disappointed by Enzo’s conduct and wants him to return the money he paid him as he did not honour his contract.

Killer T also failed to perform because the slot which was on the contract had lapsed and he had a show elsewhere so he had to leave. Mafuruse said they (show organisers) were to blame because they processed his booking late so their logistics were not in place.

“As for Killer T, it was our fault as we failed to honour our contract on time and we don’t blame him because he was following the contract,” he said.

Selmor Mtukudzi who was also billed to perform did not pitch up.

The three-day festival which was supposed to end on Sunday folded on Saturday leaving many music lovers with the feeling that the event was “a brilliant idea that lacked proper execution”.