Michell Zvanyanya, Chronicle Reporter

A HONDA Fit pirate taxi crew allegedly stripped a man from Bulawayo naked, robbed him of his clothes and valuables worth R5 000 at knife point.

The robbery allegedly occurred last Friday at around 9PM.

Police could not confirm the incident yesterday but warned members of the public against walking alone while carrying valuables at night.

A source close to investigations, who cannot be named for professional reasons, said eight people from a pirate taxi attacked Mr Brian Mwale.

“Brian Mwale from Pumula suburb was robbed of his valuables which comprised a Huawei P8 Lite, Samsung Galaxy Pocket, blue jean trousers, and black and white tennis shoes. The valuables amounted to R5 000,”said the source.

According to the source, Mr Mwale was walking along Khami Road and was attacked at the Ashy’s robot controlled intersection.

“An unregistered black Honda Fit with a crew of eight men on board knocked him down. Eight unidentified men disembarked from the vehicle and assaulted Mr Mwale. The crew ordered Mr Mwale to surrender all his belongings while threatening to stab him with an Okapi knife,” said the source.

The crew, the source said, sped off after the incident.

Last week police in Bulawayo expressed concern over a spate robbery cases committed by Honda Fit crews in the city.

Bulawayo acting provincial police, spokesperson Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele, spoke about an increase in cases of robberies committed by Honda Fit crews and urged the public to be cautious.

“We are continuously recording crimes involving unregistered pirate taxis. We are not just recording robbery but assault and rape cases as well. Hence we appeal to residents to avoid putting their lives at risk. We want to warn the public that they should stop boarding these cars as some of them are involved in serious crimes,” she said. — @michellzvanyanyan2.