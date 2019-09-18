The past 10 years wouldn’t have been possible without you. Thank you!.
We all have been wondering if today’s court ruling puts an end to the collection of the 2% tax. Finally, Finance Minister, Mthuli Ncube has issued a statement saying that you will stay pay the tax despite the court’s ruling because Statutory Instrument 205/2018 (which was found to be illegal today) was validated by under Finance Act by the parliament. Here’s the Minister’s reponse:
Still, questions asked in the article about implications of the court ruling are still relevant.
