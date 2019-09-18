Walter Mswazie in Masvingo

MWENEZI Rural District Council (RDC) has received $1,2 million from Government to fund infrastructure development projects.

In a telephone interview yesterday, the local authority’s chief executive, Mr Albert Chivanga, said council had already identified key projects to be funded.

“We have received our first and second tranche of devolution funds and part of the money will be used to buy road construction equipment,” said Mr Chivanga.

He said the target was to complete most of the projects by end of next year.

Government has so far released $31 million of devolution money to Masvingo province with Chiredzi and Mwenezi Rural District Councils (RDCs) getting the biggest chunk of the money.

Mwenezi has been allocated about $3 million while Masvingo Rural District Council got about $2,8 million with Chivi RDC also getting the same amount. Chiredzi got $3,2 million, Bikita received about $2,9 million Gutu also got about $2,9 million and Zaka also received the same amount.

Masvingo City Council and Chiredzi Town Council received $1,8 million and $1,9 million respectively.

Government has allocated $310 million to fund devolution projects in all the 10 provinces.