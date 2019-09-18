Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Sports and Recreation Commission has begun a probe into netball governance in the country following a complaint laid by some administrators over how the Zimbabwe Netball Association (Zina) runs its affairs.

The petition to the SRC touched on non-adherence to the constitution and general lack of proper governance dictates by the Zina executive led by its president, Leticia Chipandu.

“We have received concerns relating to allegations of governance shortcomings at Zina and we are now verifying matters. Our position will be made known before month end,” the SRC said on its official Twitter timeline.

In their letter of complaint, the petitioners cited disregard and violation of Zina’s constitution as well as failure to meet requirements of the SRC Act by the netball association.

“We are a group of netball representatives who wish to register our reservations in the governance of netball by Zina,” reads part of the petition, a copy of which Chronicle Sport has.

“Teams have stopped affiliating to Zina due to lack of transparency. This has seen teams moving from the Super League to an Amateur League. There is also lack of sponsorship since donors don’t have faith in how their finances are used. The SRC’s constitution chapter 21:15 of 1991 revised in 1996 section 30 (1)(a) and 31(b) stipulates that a National Association should have at least four teams per province which Zina no longer has.

“Therefore constitutionally it cannot stand as a National Association to represent netball stakeholders and also according the Zina constitution, Article 17 (voting) election procedures 17.4 reads; in the event of a tie the chairman shall have a casting vote. The 2017 election was manipulated on the position of vice-chairman in terms of the above section. It follows also that the Zina council was not informed about the concerned constitution,” claim the petitioners.

There have also been fears of abuse of funds that were meant for the Zimbabwe Gems during the recently held Vitality Netball World Cup where Zimbabwe emerged a credible eighth out of 16 finalists.

A number of people, who had no links to netball were on the plane to Liverpool, England, with one official disappearing in the United Kingdom.