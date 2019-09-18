Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

VICE-PRESIDENT Kembo Mohadi will be the guest of honour at the official opening ceremony of the National Annual Science Sports and Arts Festival (Nassaf) that got underway in Bulawayo yesterday.

The opening ceremony is set for White City Stadium tomorrow.

Sizane High School, Ikhwezi Training Centre and White City Stadium are the three venues for the festival that has 64 categories to be contested.

The event is running under the theme “Nurturing Learners’ Talents Through the Competence-based Curriculum”.

Disciplines on offer include sport, science exhibitions, food technology, heritage studies, technical graphics and building technology, wood technology, visual arts and an array of other disciplines under the performing arts.

Nassaf national technical co-coordinator Njabulo Bango said: “The problem that we have had is that the provinces arrived late so we are a bit behind time. We expect to play catch up and have everything sailing smoothly. Our official opening ceremony is set for Thursday where our guest of honour will be Vice-President Mohadi.”

The event is part of the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education’s new curriculum, whose aim is to produce an all-round person through encouragement to take up non-academic skills.

It is intended to ensure full participation by all learners at school level and by significantly higher numbers at cluster, district, provincial and national levels. – @innocentskizo