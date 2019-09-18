Selmor Mtukudzi has been included on the list of musicians to perform at the Tuku Memorial Concert and Birthday Celebrations slated for September 27 at Glamis Arena in Harare, organisers of the event have said.

Partson Chimboza of Chipaz Promotions, who are behind the concert, said Selmor will be available on the day of the event after she cancelled her South African shows because of xenophobic attacks.

She was billed to perform in Cape Town and Johannesburg on September 27 and 28 respectively, the same weekend when the Tuku Concert will be held.

“Preparations for the concert are at an advanced stage with most of the things already in place.

“Our greatest news is that Selmor Mtukudzi will be performing on the day. This was after she cancelled her South Africa shows, making her available for this event.

“She indicated to us that she did not want to be paid to perform at the concert. She said the event, to her, is a family event which does not warrant her to be paid,” he said.

Chipaz also revealed that there were a number of artistes who decided not to charge commercial rates for them to perform at the concert.

“Other artistes also indicated that they will be performing in honour of the late great musician and decided not to charge commercial rates for their services at the gig.”

Chipaz also said Selmor will be performing at different slots with the late Oliver Mtukudzi’s band, The Black Spirits.

South African outfit, Micasa, Zambians-Amayenge and James Sakala- are expected to perform at the Tuku Concert.

Sungura ace Alick Macheso, Winky D, Jah Prayzah, Souljah Love, Tocky Vibes, Black Spirits, Enzo Ishal Kinna, Diana Samkange Mangwenya are expected to take to the stage on the day.

The show will be held in honour of the late music icon Oliver Mtukudzi who died on January 19 this year in Harare at the age of 66.