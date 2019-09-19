Mthabisi Tshuma

Newly-established record label, X Studios, will be officially opened tomorrow in Gwanda’s Spitzkop North high density suburb.

The label which has a state-of-the-art studio is home to talented producers Lance Hebron who is behind Novuyo Seagirl’s Aeiou hit and Gwanda’s DJ Drumz.

X Studios co-owner, musician Master Zhoe said the studio had been created to record and promote artistes, especially those from Gwanda.

“Preparations for the official opening are done. It’s our wish to have this stable go a long way in promoting Gwanda artistes,” he said.

He called on up-and-coming musicians and dancers who wish to record with the stable to attend the launch in order to meet the crew.

“Musicians, videographers, designers, producers and dancers are all invited to the launch and be part of this great initiative that is meant to uplift the town’s entertainment industry,” Master Zhoe said.

The music label which has already signed five artistes including Skollah and Zhezhingtons is in talks with the town’s council as they want to acquire a stand to build a music school.

“As a label that wishes to grow further, we want to build the first music school in Gwanda and give the artistes from the town and nearby areas the chance to have fully established music careers,” Master Zhoe said.

He said the music label which has been operating on a small-scale for the past five years, has gone full scale.

Having bred the finest producers in the town in the mould of Hebron and DJ Drumz, up-and-coming artistes, Master Zhoe said, are in for an inevitable breakthrough.

“We have a target of signing 50 artistes from all sectors by year end and aim to grow further in the coming years,” said Master Zhoe.

The artiste, who so far, is the only Gwanda musician who has picturesque videos, having worked with the likes of award-winning Andy Cutta, hopes to see more artistes from his hometown get such opportunities.

The X Studios launch follows that of PM Studios last year in the same neighbourhood. Artistes in Gwanda, who are carving names for themselves, will therefore be spoilt for choice and hopefully, become forces to reckon with on the national scale. —@mthabisi_mthire