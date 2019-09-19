Oliver Kazunga, Senior Business Reporter

ZIMBABWE’s cotton export receipts are set to rise significantly to US$2 billion from US$80 million in the last season following trials that have been conducted on a new hybrid seed imported from India recently. Cotton Company of Zimbabwe (Cottco) managing director, Mr Pious Manamike, told ZBCtv recently that his organisation in conjunction with a local seed company had conducted trials on a new hybrid seed imported from India, which has the potential to turn the industry into a billion dollar sector.

“We have finalised trials of the hybrid, it can yield a minimum of 80 balls per plant from an average of 24 balls on the current seed.

“This means that a farmer who used to produce 600 kilogrammes per hectare can multiply and produce about 12 tonnes per hectare.

“This also means more forex for the country. Last year, we raked in about US$80 million in forex and with this, we can achieve US$2 billion if it is grown at commercial level,” he was quoted as saying.

As part of efforts to boost the production of the white gold in the country, Cottco has also rolled out an outgrower scheme with farmers dotted across the country.

Efforts to get a comment from Mr Manamike were fruitless as he had not responded to written questions from Business Chronicle by the time of going to print yesterday.

Early this year, Cottco applied for 40 000 ha of land in Mbire district seeking to venture into cotton farming.

The company has noted that the demand for Zimbabwean cotton globally was high and had applied for 20 000ha in Kanyemba and another 20 000 ha in Mushumbi for irrigated cotton production.

Cottco was also targeting to register 45 000 outgrower farmers this season and plans were also in the pipeline to establish additional ginneries in Mbire to complement the one in Muzarabani, which cannot absorb the current cotton production.

The white gold used to be one of the biggest foreign currency earners for the country and with the introduction of the Indian hybrid, it is hoped that the cash crop, which at present is a source of livelihood for over 400 000 families, will attract more commercial farmers and boost Zimbabwe’s foreign currency earnings. — ZBCtv/Business Chronicle