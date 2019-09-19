Showbiz Correspondent

AFTER cancelling his performance at the Skyz Metro FM Umcimbi Wabantu due to xenophobic attacks in his country, South Africa’s Dr Malinga has rescheduled his performance in Bulawayo.

He will now perform at an event dubbed the “Summer Splash” on October 25 at the Large City Hall where he will share the stage with Zimdancehall’s Enzo Ishall, rapper Asaph, Rhumba supremo Clement Magwaza and Mzoe 7.

Godwin Phiri, Skyz Metro FM station manager said they were holding the show in partnership with Monecrew Entertainment.

“The show will capture the diversity of the music in Zimbabwe as we’ve picked the best of South Africa, Zimdancehall, hip hop and Tshibilika/Rhumba music. We want people, whom we expect to come in their droves, to enjoy the diversity,” Phiri said.

He said the recent apology by South African president Cyril Ramaphosa over the xenophobic attacks on behalf of his nation was encouraging.