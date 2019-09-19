The past 10 years wouldn’t have been possible without you. Thank you!.

[Image source: PC Mag]

Over the past few months, Liquid Telecom has been hosting a number of Azure educational webinars to interested parties.

For September the Webinar will focus on Moving Your Business Into The Cloud and will be hosted online later today – from 2:30 PM to be exact.

What will you learn in the webinar?

Preliminary steps to consider when looking at migration.

Various approaches for rehosting, refactoring, rearchitecting, and rebuilding your workloads for the cloud.

Some tools you can use to accelerate your migration project.

Tips for post-migration success.

In recent years, global business has witnessed significant cloud adoption, which provides considerable value over traditional datacenters — achieving greater scalability, cost efficiency, and improved performance. For a business with existing infrastructure the move to the cloud is not an event, but a process that involves planning and good strategy Liquid Telecom

If you’re interested in learning about migrating to cloud computing you can register to be part of the webinar here.