Business Reporter

GROWING hardware and motor spares retail concern, Max Hardware, is seeking to diversify and start selling mining consumables .

The company’s director Mr Bhekimpilo Sithole said the company was working on including mining consumables to its product portfolio as part of its efforts to tap into the extractive industry and grow its business.

The Bulawayo-based company recently opened another branch at Filabusi Centre in Insiza district, Matabeleland South province.

“We have witnessed increased sales since we opened the Filabusi shop early this year.

“We are selling a lot of fencing material since this is a livestock farming area,” said Mr Sithole.

He said a surge in construction activities at Filabusi centre has also seen an increased demand for building materials.

“Some of our customers in Filabusi used to buy from our Bulawayo branch so it was easy to attract them to the new shop,” said Mr Sithole.

He said the company has also attracted many institutions in and around Filabusi that are now buying from the new shop.

“We have managed to attract business from a number of institutions such as hospitals, clinics, schools and even from council,” said Mr Sithole.

The long term plan, Mr Sithole said, is to service the entire Matabeleland region and plans are already underway to open another branch in Gwanda .