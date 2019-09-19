Nigerian music legend, Innocent Idibia, aka 2baba, has unveiled Tboiz, a boy band which will perform at his ’20 Years A King Concert’.

The concert is being organised to commemorate 2baba’s two decades in the music industry.

The singer disclosed this at a media launch held on Wednesday in Lagos.

The members of the boy band are Okhiria Ayodele, Oche Peter, and Osaentin Jonathan.

They were announced as the winners of the Next Up talent search which ran from August 30 to September 9.

Aside from the vocalists, Apatira Olaseni was also announced as the winner of the Next Up video director search.

The Next Up Talent Search was adjudged by 2Baba, songwriter and producer Cobhams Asuquo and video director Unlimited L.A, whilst final winners were selected through an online voting process

‘Legacy project’

Speaking about the event, 2baba, who turned 44, on Wednesday described Next Up as a legacy project.

He said, “This platform will give these four young kings an opportunity to kick start their careers. Today, they will be performing at the Industry night special and soon, we will be recording a song together. The plan here is to make their voices heard and I am indeed proud to be a part of this project.”

He also explained that ’20 Years A King’ is a celebration of two decades since he scored his first hit single ‘Knock Me Off’ as a member of the now-defunct Plantashun Boiz in 1999.

“It’s 20 years since I had my first hit record. Since then, I have consistently been at the top of the Nigerian music industry and I can be considered a top 10 music artiste in Nigeria,” he noted.

In his remarks, 2baba’s manager and Now Muzik CEO, Efe Omoregbe, explained, “What Tuface is celebrating is 20 years a King not 20 years on stage.

“20 years of a marketing machine, good sound, direction, conscious music, dance music, consistency, opening doors, A-list international awards, selling out shows.

“He made many artistes who are now at the top believe that they can make it, including some that used to live outside Nigeria.

“He’s been involved in helping others grow, humanitarian works, the success of elections, among others,” Mr Omoregbe added.

Activities

Some activities lined up for the year include a book launch, a documentary, an album, merchandise, concerts, and parties.

Others are a ‘Campaign for Peace and Good Governance’, a ‘Radio Takeover’, an Industry Nite Special, the Abuja House Party with Campari, and 2Baba week finale at his Rumors Night Club, Festac.