Brenda Zinyuke, Court Reporter

A BULAWAYO man was hospitalised when a mob assaulted him for allegedly breaking into a house and stealing property worth RTGS$ 5 000 while the owner was asleep.

George Zvingowanisei of Mzilikazi suburb allegedly stole a 32 inch Samsung television, three decoders and a cellphone from Mr Gerald Sipindiye of Romney Park suburb.

Zvingowanisei pleaded not guilty to unlawful entry when he appeared before Bulawayo magistrate, Ms Ulukile Muleya.

The magistrate remanded him in custody to October 2 for trial. The court heard that Zvingowanisei suffered severe injuries after he was apprehended by residents who beat him up before he was handed over to the police.

Zvingowanisei sustained injuries on the left shoulder and head. Prosecuting Mr Mufaro Mageza said on September 2 at around 2AM, Zvingowanisei allegedly jumped over a precast wall of Mr Sipindiye’s residence.

He then allegely used an unknown object to open the door leading to the complainant’s dining room.

Zvingowanisei allegedly took the property and went out of the house and Mr Sipindiye was awakened by his footsteps.

“The complainant went out to check what was happening and found his door wide open. He spotted some of his stolen property on the durawall and awoke his brother who was in the other bedroom,” said Mr Mageza.

The brothers chased Zvingowanisei who threatened them with a taser.

The accused person was later apprehended by other residents who then assaulted him before handing him over to the police, the court heard. – @zinyuke98