Joseph MadzimureWallace Ruzvidzo, Harare Bureau

ZANU-PF has lined up a number of events to celebrate the life of the nation’s founding father former, President Cde Robert Mugabe, until the day of the burial at the national Heroes Acre.

President Mnangagwa yesterday gave an overture of the demise of the late icon and founding father of the nation Cde Robert Mugabe during the politburo meeting held at Zanu -PF headquarters.

Zanu-PF Secretary for Information and Publicity Cde Simon Khaya Moyo said the party will continue to honour the late Cde Mugabe. “Emphasis was placed on the programme of commemorative events to celebrate the life and significance of the Cde RG Mugabe leading to his final interment at the mausoleum still to be completed at the national Heroes’ Acre,” said Cde Khaya Moyo.

Cde Mugabe died a fortnight ago in Singapore where he was receiving medical treatment.

“The Politburo expressed gratitude to President Mnangagwa for exemplary leadership he has demonstrated since the passing on of the late Cde Mugabe and the assistance rendered to his family throughout his illness even up to now,”.

President Mnangagwa said the late Cde Mugabe was an icon of liberation, a Pan-Africanist who dedicated his life to the emancipation and empowerment of his people. His contribution to the history of our nation and continent will never be forgotten.

Meanwhile, the construction of a mausoleum for the late former President Mugabe has started with preparatory work at the site commencing while work on the design is still to be completed.

Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Deputy Minister Jennifer Mhlanga said initial construction work had already commenced.

“What the nation might want to know is that work has commenced. In as far as design is concerned, yes, work is being done. The costs will only be known once we have the design,” said Deputy Minister Mhlanga.

Government conferred a special honour on the country’s ex-leader, Cde Mugabe, and decided to construct a mausoleum at the National Heroes’ Acre’s hilltop where the former leader will be buried.

Cde Khaya Moyo also said that the Politburo send a condolence message to the Mavhunga family following the death of Cde Dominic Martin Mavhunga who was declared a provincial liberation war hero.

“In the same vein condolences were extended to the Minister of State for Mashonaland Central Cde Monica Mavhunga for the sad loss of her husband,” he said.