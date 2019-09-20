Sports Reporter

EIGHT teams will compete in the Matabeleland Sevens Rugby series that starts next week and runs for the next six weeks.

Bulawayo rugby powerhouses; Matabeleland Warriors, Highlanders and Old Miltonians will battle it out against Highlanders Bosso, Bulldogs, Warriors Platinum, Nust and Lupane State University.

Simba Dangah, a member of the organising committee, said the tournament should have kicked off tomorrow, but was postponed to give clubs ample time to prepare for the competition after weeks of inactivity.

“It was decided on Wednesday that the games should be pushed back by a week and not start this weekend as the teams have been inactive since the conclusion of the Super Six tournament.

This weekend gives teams time to prepare.

“The Matabeleland Sevens Rugby League will run for six weeks and we are looking forward to six thrilling rugby weekends.

Games will certainly be intense and all the top players from the city are expected to participate in the games,” said Dangah.