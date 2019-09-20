Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

PLUMTREE’s favourite Rhumba musician, Ndux Jnr, will launch his 10th album titled, ‘‘Ukhona Ongizwayo’’, in South Africa next month.

The musician, son to the late Ndux Malax, said the six track album is dedicated to his late father.

His ninth offering in 2016 proved that he had stepped out of his father’s shadow as the mastering of the genre was on point.

“During my performance at Umcimbi Wabantu in Bulawayo, many people were delighted with my act and wondered where I’ve been hiding. The album I’m about to release serves to say that I’m still in the game and there are people who still love my music,” said Ndux Jnr. The artiste was last year nominated in the Best Tshibilika category during the Skyz Metro FM music awards and hopes to up his game and clinch an award this year.

“With this album I tell you, the year will definitely end well as I’ve prepared it thoroughly and hope my fans will appreciate it. After the launch in South Africa next month, I’ll launch the album in Bulawayo then embark on a tour of the Midlands province and Matabeleland South areas,” he said.

Ndux Jnr added that preparations for his father’s memorial gig are going on well and a date will be announced soon.

“As you know that this year we will be having a memorial gig for my late father, the legend Malax, preparations are going accordingly as we want to give one of the best shows ever in honour of an artiste who contributed immensely to the country’s music growth.”

The six-track album is a social commentary in keeping with the Malax brand of music. It touches on key topics such as the country’s economic situation, fake prophets and polygamy.

It will likely make it to people’s playlists during this festive season in areas such as Kezi, Plumtree, Lupane, Tsholotsho and Nkayi where Rhumba music is very popular.

The album opens with Es’thenjini, followed by the title track Ukhona Ongizwayo, Insuku Zokucina, S’phila Nzima, Sebenzela and the Kalanga track Sumbika. – @mthabisi_mthire