Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

AN idea to bring entertainment to the border town of Plumtree by three friends 17 years ago has brought fun lovers some of Mzansi’s biggest stars in soapies and the entertainment industry.

Toundtainment will tomorrow celebrate 18 years in the industry with a party at Plumtree High School dam.

DJs Prince Eskhosini, Yugoe, Bryce, Cool Dread, Punch, Bradly and Mpho House Head will hold fort during the day. The after-party will be hosted at Chicken King in the border town.

Toundtainment was formed in 2002 by Busani Ndebele, Dumisani Magalane and Handsome Sibanda.

So far Toundtainment has brought in the likes of Lucy (Manaka Ranaka) and Cosmo (Ronnie Nyakale) from the South African soapie, Generations; the Ghetto Professor MaOrange (Israel Matseke Zulu), the late Yizo Yizo star Gunman (Christopher Kubheka) and comedian Madluphuthu (Vuyo Mgudlwa).

In an interview, Sibanda chronicled how they realised quite quickly that Plumtree needed entertainment.

“Toundtainment was formed in 2002 with two friends of mine Busani Ndebele and Dumisani Magalane. We attended Mzingwane High School and that’s where we met. Toundtainment comes from the word “towns” that meant we came from the same town,” said Sibanda.

Firstly, Sibanda said they started off by inviting prominent Bulawayo DJs such as Mellow T, Mzoe, Prince Eskhosini, Kead Wikead, Crazy Dee, Mpho House Head, Bryce, Skaiva and tribal house trio, Djembe Monks before adding Madlela Skhobokhobo to the mix.

“We started by doing small shows around Plumtree and one of the first artistes we called was Emity Smooth from Bulawayo. We hosted the event at Plumtree Hotel. We realised that interest was high at such events and we grew from there,” he said.

Sibanda said after realising the crew had gained traction, they decided to use entertainment as a tool for development in Plumtree.

“We did functions such as DJ Yugoe’s birthday celebration. We raise funds to develop our town and also individuals. For example we fundraised for Plumtree Hospital children’s ward where we bought them blankets, taps, baby wrappers among other items. This year we fundraised for a local netball team,” said Sibanda.

In 2016, they brought in MaOrange who collaborated with Plumtree artistes RS and Sims on a song titled Faka Lento.

The subsequent music video was shot last year and this year it was nominated at the Mzansi Kwaito and House Music Awards.

Sibanda said this was one of their ways to develop and mentor artistes in Plumtree.

“We also develop, mentor and market artistes such as the ones who recently collaborated with MaOrange.

We also have an artiste based in Victoria Falls who did a song with Madluphuthu. One of our biggest exports has been DJ Yugoe who has played in SA, Botswana, Namibia, Zambia and Dubai. We have also done events not only in Zimbabwe but in SA and Botswana as well,” said Sibanda.

He said business aside, their main aim was to market Plumtree Town as a potential investment destination by using entertainment.