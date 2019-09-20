Wallace Ruzvidzo, Harare Bureau

Zanu-PF is set to embark on a massive anti-sanctions campaign ahead of the Sadc Day for Solidarity against Sanctions on Zimbabwe on October 25.

The development was revealed by the party’s secretary for information and publicity, Cde Simon Khaya Moyo, at a Press briefing that the Politburo held at the party headquarters on Wednesday. For about two decades, sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe have caused untold suffering on ordinary citizens.

Cde Khaya Moyo said Former Liberation Movements (FLMs) across the region had commenced activities in their respective countries to lobby for the removal of the illegal embargo.

“His Excellency’s remarks at the Politburo session stated that as per the 39th summit of Sadc Heads of State and Governments resolution which decided that the 25th of October be the anti-sanctions day for Zimbabwe, the party will embark on a build-up campaign towards this apex day,” he said.

“Across the region, FLMs and their governments have earnestly commenced in lobbying for the removal of sanctions.”

At its 39th Heads of State and Government Summit in Tanzania last month, Sadc adopted October 25 as the day of solidarity against the illegal sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe.

Sadc member states are expected to collectively voice their disapproval of the illegal embargo through various activities and platforms until the sanctions are lifted.

FLMs in Southern Africa resolved to stage anti-sanctions demonstrations at US embassies in their respective countries to show solidarity with Zimbabwe for the removal of the illegal embargo.

Sanctions continue to cause immense suffering to Zimbabwe and the coming in of the new dispensation ushered in the re-engagement thrust aimed at thawing frosty relations with the West, with the objective of getting the illegal sanctions lifted.

The continued renewal of sanctions by the United States and its allies in the European Union is derailing Government’s efforts of rejuvenating the country’s socio-economic recovery and progress.

The country’s productive sectors: mining, agriculture, energy and manufacturing continue to perform below capacity owing to the harsh economic environment as a result of the illegal sanctions.

The Sadc summit tasked the secretariat to escalate the lobby with the African Union chairperson Egyptian President, Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, who will be expected to raise the issue at the upcoming 74th United Nations General Assembly in New York next week.