Besides enforcing laws of the land and protecting citizens from criminal activities, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) and Zimbabwe Prison Correctional Services (ZPCS) are also known for undertaking developmental initiatives countrywide.

This weekend, the two institutions have social activities in store.

Andy Muridzo is expected to headline tomorrow’s Commissioner General of Police’s Charity Horse Race at Borrowdale Racecourse in Harare.

Muridzo will be joined on stage by Zimdancehall singer Killer T, Mel B and Mel Huchi at an event that starts at 7am ending around 10pm.The Police Band will also provide entertainment at the gig.

Various activities for all ages have been lined up.

Prisons Day fundraising show

Running under the theme ‘Deepening Reforms in the African Prisons and Correctional Services’, ZPCS will today hold a fundraising show at Riverview Padhizha in Bindura.

Sungura musician Simon Mutambi and Cobra Kings is set to perform at the show where a number of activities have been lined up.

ZPCS Band and other artists drawn from Bindura are expected to perform.

Celebrating China at 7Arts Theatre

The Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Zimbabwe will tomorrow celebrate the 70th anniversary of China with a gathering at 7Arts Theatre in Avondale.

The event is being produced by China Africa Economic and Culture Exchange and Research Centre.

Zimbabwe Dreamstar Arts Troupe will provide entertainment at the event.

Old School vibes come to La-Rouge

Veteran disc jockeys, Kudzi “Mr Cool” Marudza and Witness “Chuman” Matema will be at the La-Rouge Lounge at Westgate Shopping Mall (under the cinema) for the inaugural Saturday old school session.

The pair will be supported by DJ Jerry Phiri at a strictly smart casual event where a bucket of beer will be on promotion.

Seasons Band jazzing at Bar Rouge

Songstress Jean Masters and Seasons Band will tomorrow be performing at Bar Rouge located at Long Cheng Plaza in Harare.

Known for playing the late Joe Masters’ songs and an assortment of renditions, Jean Masters and her band will also dish out the new stuff they are working on.

Macheso, Freeman square-up

Basking in the glory of their trending video for the song “Ngaibake” released on Wednesday, musicians Alick Macheso and Freeman will tonight share the stage at Pamuzinda Highway Xscape in Harare.

Tomorrow Macheso will be at Tippaz Bar and Nite Club in Shamva for the Pulsating Sungura Concert with Simon Mutambi.

On Sunday Macheso shares the stage with rhumba musician Lady Storm at Jongwe Corner.

Progress Chipfumo’s busy weekend

After putting final touches to the track he is working on in the studio with Tocky Vibes, Progress Chipfumo will tonight head for a performance at City Sports Bar in the capital.

Tomorrow, the Sounds of the Motherland will perform at Kadada Nite Club in Dzivaresekwa before winding up his weekend at Igwe-e Nite Club in Glen Norah.

Zhakata returns to Zvishavane

Leonard Zhakata will be welcomed from South Africa by his fans when he plays at Club Vatican in Zvishavane tonight.

He will tomorrow proceed to Mberengwa where he has a date with his fans at Donhodzo Nite Club.

Dhewa braai at Hillside Shops

Peter Moyo and Utakataka Express tonight perform at Club Vicious (PaHuku) with DJs Robby and Krimms expected to warm the stage before the band performs.

Tomorrow, the band will be at Miami Nite Club in Sunningdale where it will share the stage with Herbert Majeke and Takashinga Stars.

Music Feast at Hellenic

Music and food lovers will be in for a treat at the Eatout Music Feast to be held at Hellenic Cultural Centre on Sunday.

Edith WeUtonga, Mangoma and Masa Caroleen among others are expected to perform at the event.

Mutare Agric show after-party

Zimdancehall musician, Seh Claz will close the Mutare Agriculture and Show with a performance at Mandisa Nite Club in Mutare.

He will be supported by Mandisa Queens.