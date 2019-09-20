Afro Fusion musician Sasha aMadhuve has found a new home at Zim Café as she readies her forthcoming album “Mutsindo”. Sasha aMadhuve has been a regular at the exquisite joint where she has been entertaining revellers with well mastered renditions of various artists.

With a single track “2 Timer” under her name, Sasha aMadhuve said she was enjoying the comfort of her new base, where she performs every Saturday night.

“I am really enjoying the place where mostly the mature people frequent. I have also realised that the young generation is beginning to follow us as they enjoy our music, which is mostly traditional and Afro-fusion mixture of mbira, marimba and guitars,” she said.

Sasha aMadhuve said she was working on a six-track album that she hopes to release before the end of the year.

“It will be my first album. I decided to sing traditional and Afro-fusion after discovering a gap that was left by the late Mbuya Stella Chiweshe and Chioniso Maraire and that there are very few women singing mbira,” she said.

Zim Cafe has also become home to the rhumba outfit, Diamond Musica led by Pitshou Lumiere. The rhumba outfit performs at the venue every Friday on a session called the VIP Rhumba Nite.

Tonight Diamond Musica will be supported by Balt Mudepu and Mafaro.

Zim Café director Isaac Neshamba said they have found it befitting to give the two groups time to entertain revellers at their joint.

“We have revamped the venue to give it exquisite ambiance for people to relax as they listen to mature music. “Our aim is to cater for everyone and provide best of services to our customers,” he said.