Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

ZIFA Bulawayo Province has settled for Luveve Stadium as the venue for the Bulawayo Province Cup final between Bulawayo City and Biya and Friends tomorrow afternoon.

The final was initially scheduled for last weekend but was postponed. Zifa want the final to be a big event which has prompted them to settle for a bigger venue.

“The final is definitely on this Sunday we expect to have a big celebration. This is a new competition and the first edition has gone well this far. We hope to make the tournament better and bigger next year as we have started engaging corporate partners to come on board and partner us,” said the acting Zifa provincial chairman, Allan Mpofu.

The Bulawayo City and Biya and Friends tussle promises to be an exciting duel.

City beat FMSA 3-2 on penalties at Barbourfields outside grounds after the game had ended 1-1 in regulation time while Biya and Friends edged Khami 1-0 at Luveve Youth Centre to book a date in the final.

A total of 32 teams participated in the early stages of the competition.

Winners of the competition will walk away with $4 500 while the runners-up will bag $2 000.

Losing semi-finalists will get $1 000.

Genenius Mutungamiri and Prosper Msamanyanda from FMSA are in line to win the golden boot as they are tied on three goals apiece. – @innocentskizoe