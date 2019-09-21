Thandeka Moyo, Chronicle Reporter

BULAWAYO residents have bemoaned the increasing population of donkeys in the city which are reportedly causing havoc as they are destroying their gardens.

Residents told The Chronicle that the donkeys are being used to transport firewood into the city and then left to roam the suburbs by the owners.

Ms Similo Ncube from Luveve suburb said donkeys have become part of their community nowadays and residents were failing to engage the violent donkey-driven cart owners.

“We are worried about the number of donkeys that are slowly becoming part of our community. It was very rare to spot a donkey years back but now we see them daily moving around destroying people’s gardens,” said Ms Ncube.

Another concerned resident from Old Pumula, Mr Pride Masuku, said donkeys have destroyed most gardens in the suburb.

“We cannot continue living like this because many of us rely on the same gardens for relish. We are not sure what the local authority can do to save us because we need these gardens, times are hard,” he said.

Contacted for comment, Ward 28 Councillor Kidwell Mujuru said rangers were already on the ground trying to address the problem.

“We are having serious problems with stray donkeys in our community which are terrorising residents.

These donkeys are here as a result of power cuts as we have lots of donkey-driven carts coming from nearby farms to deliver firewood,” he said.

He said residents should not hesitate to report stray donkeys and called on owners to ensure their donkeys do not become a nuisance to residents.

“Our by-laws do not permit donkeys in an urban set up and we are working with communities to ensure that they report those who deliberately leave their donkeys to cause havoc,” he said.