Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIFA Central Region board led by Stanley Chapeta has been accused of imposing decisions on its affiliates, including raising affiliation fees and “hand-holding” would-be champions to the podium.

A letter claiming to be from all the Central Region Division One League teams titled “Fraud at Central Region League” has been circulating on social media, calling for the national association to intervene.

“Reference is made to a circular calling on Central Region teams to pay more money on top of the affiliation fees. Let me be quick to ask why Central Region only. Has this economic hardship only affected the Central Region? Has anyone ever thought to consider the hardships that currently being faced by us the lower division teams?” the letter questioned.

The letter also questioned why other regions hadn’t demanded additional payments despite being affected by the same economic challenges.

Chapeta and his board are accused of maladministration and rampant favouritism.

In response, Chapeta said a resolution for the teams to top-up affiliation fees by $1 738 each was passed at their mid-year meeting held on July 27. A Zifa Central Region official said at the beginning of the year old clubs paid $2 800 while new clubs forked out $3 100.

“A supplementary budget was presented and a decision by the whole lot, about 24 assembly members, agreed to have affiliation fees raised. Actually, the top-up is already due and some of the clubs have paid. Please note that this money from affiliation fees is used for day-to-day operations of the league,” said Chapeta.

On the claim that his board is “hand-holding” a club to the championship, Chapeta said: “If one wants to soil the region, one uses everything at their disposal. I don’t know the originator of that letter. As a board we neither do referees’ appointments nor do we even know the referees. There are five teams vying for the top position; anyone of the five can get promoted and we don’t even know which team will be promoted.” ZPC Munyati are tied on 49 points with Sheasham at the top of the league table, with Vumbachikwe third on 48 points. MSU are fourth with 47 points while former Premiership side, Whawha are fifth with 45 points. – @ZililoR