Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

IT was a goals galore yesterday at Luveve Stadium as title favourites Talen Vision and Bulawayo City all cruised to emphatic victories in the Zifa Southern Region Division One league.

A combined total of 18 goals were scored between the two sides. City who were involved in the early kick-off beat Indlovu Iyanyathela 5-0 before Talen Vision butchered Moto Moto 13-0.

City got their goals from Trevor Ndlovu who scored a hatrick, Darryl Nyandoro who chipped in with a brace. Talen Vision striker, Grey Kufandada, scored four inside the first 36 minutes in what was the highlight of the day. Brian Muza got a hat trick with Adonis Nyoni and Adrian Banana each getting a brace. Veteran striker Obadiah Tarumbwa and Mandlenkosi Gasela each chipped in with a goal.

With the victory, Talen Vision stretched their unbeaten run to 21 games. They remain top of the table with 49 points from 21 games, four points adrift of second placed Bulawayo City.

Vision seem unfazed by reports of alleged match-fixing, which is viewed by club management as a move to tarnish their image and distract them from the title race. They have been winning their games convincingly.

Talen Vision are now seven games away from realising their dream but have to face City in what could be the championship decider if the municipal side can win its game in hand to close the gap to a point by the time they face off.

Meanwhile, action in the league continues today with top four hopefuls CIWU playing Bosso 90 at Crescent in what promises to be a thrilling encounter.

Results

Bulawayo City 5-0 Indlovu Iyanyathela, Talen Vision 13-0 Moto Moto

Fixtures: CIWU vs Bosso 90, Crescent 1200 hrs, Arenel vs Ajax, Crescent 1500 hrs, ZPC Hwange vs Mainline, Ingagula 1200 hrs, Makomo vs Casmyn, Mpumalanga 1200 hrs

Tomorrow: Mosi Rovers vs Binga Pirates, Chinotimba 1500 hrs

Toronto on Bye

– @innocentskizoe.