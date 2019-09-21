Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

WHEN model Calvin Madula auditioned for an acting role four years ago, he was told acting was not for him.

Instead of being discouraged, he used that to prove a point to those who did not believe in him.

Fast forward to this year, he has appeared on various plays and television productions such as Everybody’s Talking, TV soapie Hotel Khumalo, Burning Altars and ZBCtv drama series, Dlala Ngamla. So good he was at it that he clinched a Roil Bulawayo Arts Award for Outstanding Film/TV Actor.

Yesterday, a movie which Madula featured in called $400 premiered on DStv’s Zambezi Magic. This is his second movie on Zambezi Magic this year after another, Another Wedding?

In an interview yesterday, Madula said in the four years he has been in the world of acting, he has come across many difficulties.

“The biggest heart break as an actor is not getting cast after an audition. I remember my first audition for a play in 2015. I was told acting was not my thing. Those words pierced my heart, but I went home, sat down and I decided, ‘I’m not doing this for fun, this is something I’m passionate about and I’m not going to stop pushing because of what someone else thinks of me’,” said Madula.

He said knowing his abilities has kept him going.

“I believe in myself and know what I’m capable of. In this industry, one will be sidelined at one time of their career as there’ll always be people who’ll demotivate you. Others take advantage of you and make you work without paying you.

“Unlike many out there, I didn’t allow all this to affect me because for me, it wasn’t really about money. The idea was and still is, to push the passion and that passion will take me to bigger platforms where the money is,” said Madula.

He said he owes his success to the arts industry’s veterans like Sarah Mpofu.

“I had people like Sarah Mpofu-Sibanda, Percy Soko, Thembelihle Moyo, Johane Mpofu and Arthur Evans helping me out in shaping my career. Off the industry, my family has always been there to support my vision. They are the reason why I’m really pushing hard especially my mum,” said Madula.